Not rejecting peace talks with Kyiv: Lavrov

Moscow, September 12

Moscow does not deny the possibility of negotiations with Kyiv, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov whiler esponding to reporters on Monday. Lavrov said Russian President Vladimir Putin explained Moscow’s position at a meeting with the State Duma leadership and the heads of factions.

“Addressing participants, the President said, at the same time, we are not rejecting peace talks, but those who are rejecting them should know that the longer it goes on, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us,” Lavrov said, according to the foreign ministry statement.

He pointed out that the President had already expressed Russia’s viewpoint during a meeting with State Duma and faction leaders. Speaking about the G20 summit and other ministerial meetings, the Russian Foreign Minister said the top-level meetings were also scheduled at events organised by ASEAN and the East Asia Summit.

The war between Russia and Ukraine appears to be entering a new phase after Kyiv dealt a big blow to Moscow’s grip on parts of the east with a fast-moving offensive that saw Ukrainian troops enter the strategic city of Izium after six months of occupation. Ukraine claimed that it took several more villages, pushing Russian forces back to the north-eastern border, part of a lightning counteroffensive that forced Moscow to withdraw troops. — Agencies