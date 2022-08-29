Notting Hill Carnival returns after Covid hiatus

PTI

London: : The annual Notting Hill Carnival returned to the streets of London after two years, with more than 1 million people expected to take part in Europe's largest street party on Sunday and Monday. The carnival, which celebrates Caribbean culture, had to take place online for two years due to the Covid pandemic. AP

India’s space documentary bags award

New Delhi: Streaming service Discovery Plus documentary ‘India’s Space Odyssey’ won an award at the ContentAsia Awards. It captures the nation’s six-decade-long journey in space exploration. It bagged the award for best current affairs programme for a single Asian market in Bangkok, Thailand.

