Novavax asks EU regulator to clear vaccine for teens

London, March 31

Pharmaceutical developer Novavax says it has asked the European Medicines Agency to extend the authorisation of its Covid vaccine to children aged 12 to 17.

In a statement on Thursday, Novavax said its request was based on data from research in more than 2,200 adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the US, which found its vaccine to be about 80 per cent effective against Covid. The study was done when the delta variant was the predominant virus in the US. The EU drug regulator gave Novavax's two-dose Covid vaccine for adults the green light in December; the shot has also been cleared by Indonesia, Australia and the WHO. — AP

