Now, Indian travels to Pak to meet her Facebook friend

Peshawar/Jaipur, July 23
A married Indian woman has travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan to meet her friend whom she befriended and fell in love with on Facebook.
Anju, 34, who lived in Alwar of Rajasthan, is now in Upper Dir to meet her friend Nasrulla, 29, ARY News reported. She was initially in the custody of the police but was released after her travel documents were verified by the district police.
