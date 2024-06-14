Nuclear-powered US sub pulls into Guantanamo Bay

Washington, June 13

A US Navy submarine has arrived in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force as a fleet of Russian warships gather for planned military exercises in the Caribbean.

US Southern Command said the USS Helena, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, pulled into the waters near the US base in Cuba on Thursday, just a day after a Russian frigate, a nuclear-powered submarine, an oil tanker and a rescue tug crossed into Havana Bay after drills in the Atlantic Ocean.

The stop is part of a "routine port visit" as the submarine travels through Southern Command's region, it said in a social media post. Other US ships also have been tracking the Russian drills. — AP

#Russia #United States of America USA #Washington