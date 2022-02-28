‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 28

Unearthing our long-buried fears from the Cold War, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear weapons to prepare for launch.

He said NATO had made “aggressive statements” towards Russia and cited the stiff economic sanctions imposed on it.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN that Putin's invocation of Russia's nuclear arsenal was “dangerous rhetoric”.

Although the practical meaning of Putin's order on nuclear weapons was not immediately clear, #nuclearwar started trending on Twitter.

#nuclearwar Stop NATO and USA from their agression pic.twitter.com/827lvfN5GS — Spectramind (@Spectramind9) February 28, 2022

The only reason Putin is threatening a nuclear war is because things aren't going his way,and the good thing about the cold war is that it stayed cold,but somebody needs to march into his office and put a fucking bullet In his head!#nuclearwar #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/EoChvq9v4H — Rafat (@Siddique_rafat_) February 28, 2022

Heart touching video by a Ukrainian female soldier 😭 "I'm still alive, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, Everything will b fine.#nuclearwar pic.twitter.com/P4XP7LN0N9 — Lateef bhat (@BhatLat) February 28, 2022

WHAT IS WAR?



Bombs that cost $ 100,000 Dropping from a plane that costs $ 100,000,000 flying at a cost of $ 40,000 per hour to kill people living with less than $10 a day.#Ukraine #Russsia #Kyiv #UkraineRussiaWar #nuclearwar pic.twitter.com/yRQsZBO10r — Volodymyr Zelenskyy Fan Page (@Volodymyr_Zelen) February 28, 2022

Perhaps, the most eminent threat on Putin’s life are his own generals. By announcing a red alert on Russian nuclear weapons he is placing the lives of their families at great risk! If Putin dies their families survive, it’s an easy choice. #Russia #Putin #Ukraine #nuclearwar pic.twitter.com/Z1uONrLj7X — Mike Kevrekidis (@Makis_Kevrekidi) February 28, 2022

Talking of Nuclear by a big leader and power like Putin really shows how far the Ukrainians have damaged him with their strong resistance.

Well done Ukrainians!

Well done Ukrainians!

Well done Ukrainians!

Well done Ukrainians!

Well done #Ukraine !!



#nuclearwar pic.twitter.com/mKTMuwCxDv — Striving for Secularism (@SecularTOI) February 28, 2022

Russia and the United States typically have land- and submarine-based nuclear forces on alert and prepared for combat at all times, but nuclear-capable bombers and other aircraft are not.

The US and some European countries said they were dramatically upping their deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, including more Stinger missiles and fighter jets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, meanwhile, announced plans for a meeting on Monday with a Russian delegation at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border.

Russia's military assault on Ukraine entered its fifth day with fighting in the streets of the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and troops moving closer to the capital, Kyiv.