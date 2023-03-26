NZ expresses concerns over South China Sea, Taiwan

Sydney, March 25

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Saturday she had expressed concerns over the South China Sea and tensions in the Taiwan Strait during talks with her Chinese counterpart at the end of a visit to Beijing.

Mahuta also said in a statement she “noted New Zealand’s deep concerns regarding the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the erosion of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong”, during her meeting with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Qin Gang.

“Nanaia Mahuta expressed concerns over developments in the South China Sea and increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” she said.

Mahuta reiterated New Zealand’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China and Russia have criticised the West for undermining stability. — Reuters