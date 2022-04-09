Obamas cheer appointment of 1st Black woman judge

Washington, April 8
For the first time in the US Supreme Court's 233-year history, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, an African-American women, to serve as a judge in the nine-member Bench of the apex court.
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were among those celebrating Jackson’s appointment. In February, President Joe Biden had announced Jackson’s nomination to succeed liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who will retire this summer. The judges have life tenure and can serve until they die, resign, retire, or are impeached and removed from office. — AP
