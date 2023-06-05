Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal

PTI

Cairo: A tanker transporting crude oil broke down in a single-lane part of Egypt’s Suez Canal on Sunday, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said. The Malta-flagged Seavigour suffered a mechanical snag at the 12 kilometers mark of the canal, said George Safwat, a spokesperson for Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority. The tanker was transiting the canal from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. PTI

14 killed, 5 missing in China mountain collapse

Beijing: A mountain collapsed in China’s Sichuan province on Sunday, killing at least 14 persons while five others remained missing, local officials said. The incident took place around 6 am in Leshan city of Sichuan province and immediately after the authorities were informed of the landslide, a massive rescue team was deployed at the spot. PTI

Five drones shot down in Crimea’s Dzhankoi

Moscow: Five drones were shot down and four were jammed and did not hit their targets in Dzhankoi in Crimea, a Russian-installed official in the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014 said on Sunday. There were no casualties, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea’s administration said. He said one unexploded drone was found on the territory of a residential house, forcing the temporary evacuation of about 50 persons in the area. PTI

Three Chinese astronauts return safely to earth

Beijing/Jiuquan: Three Chinese astronauts on Sunday returned safely to earth on board the Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship after completing their six-month mission to build China’s space station. Shenzhou-15’s return capsule carrying astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 6:33 am (Beijing Time), China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said here. The three completed their six-month space station mission, it said.