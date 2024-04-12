OJ Simpson, cleared in ‘trial of century’, dies at 76

Washington, April 11
OJ Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Simpson, cleared by a Los Angeles jury in what the US media called “the trial of the century,” had died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, his family posted on social media on Thursday.
Simpson avoided prison when he was found not guilty in the 1994 stabbing deaths of former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles. Simpson later served nine years in a Nevada prison after being convicted in 2008 on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel.
Nicknamed “The Juice,” Simpson was one of the best and most popular athletes of the late 1960s and 1970s. He overcame childhood infirmity to become an electrifying running back at the University of Southern California and won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player. After a record-setting career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Simpson parlayed his football stardom into a career as a sportscaster, advertising pitchman and Hollywood actor in films including the “Naked Gun” series. All that changed after Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman were found fatally slashed in a bloody scene outside her Los Angeles home on June 12, 1994.
Simpson quickly emerged as a suspect. He was ordered to surrender to police but five days after the killings, he fled in his white Ford Bronco carrying his passport and a disguise. A slow-speed chase through the Los Angeles area ended at Simpson’s mansion and he was later charged in the murders. — Reuters
Was freed in ex-wife’s murder case
- OJ Simpson, a former American football star, was controversially acquitted of murder of his former wife Nicole Brown and a friend in the notorious “trial of the century” in 1995
- Before his arrest, millions of Americans watched as the police chased his white Ford Bronco car for 90 minutes live on TV
- He was later found liable for the deaths in a civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 mn in damages
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician