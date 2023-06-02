Oklahoma apex court overturns 2 abortion ban laws

Oklahoma, June 1
Oklahoma’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two abortion-banning laws approved last year are unconstitutional, The New York Times (NYT) reported.
However, the ruling has no effect on a 1910 law that still bans most abortions in the state unless they are essential to preserving the mother’s life.
The laws that were overturned in court were civil laws that relied on private citizen suits to implement them. Both had established exceptions in the case of a “medical emergency”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana petitions US court against extradition to India
Last month, the US District Court Central District of Califo...
Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay injured in celebratory firing during her show in Bihar's Saran
Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a pri...
2.5kg drugs seized near border in Punjab's Fazilka
2 men nabbed
Woman IAF officer in UP duped by cyber thug on pretext of marriage
According to the woman officer, she had searched for a groom...
Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail
Gursimran Singh, 29, recently lodged an FIR with the distric...