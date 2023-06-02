Oklahoma apex court overturns 2 abortion ban laws

ANI

Oklahoma, June 1

Oklahoma’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two abortion-banning laws approved last year are unconstitutional, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

However, the ruling has no effect on a 1910 law that still bans most abortions in the state unless they are essential to preserving the mother’s life.

The laws that were overturned in court were civil laws that relied on private citizen suits to implement them. Both had established exceptions in the case of a “medical emergency”.