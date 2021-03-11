Oklahoma Guv signs strictest abortion ban

Oklahoma City, May 26

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the strictest abortion ban in the United States, one that prohibits abortions from fertilisation and allows private citizens to sue those who help women terminate their pregnancies.

"I promised Oklahomans that as Governor I would sign every piece of pro-life legislation that came across my desk and I am proud to keep that promise today," Stitt said in a statement, Oklahoma media reported. The Republican-backed legislation, which took effect immediately with Stitt's signature, makes exceptions only in cases of medical emergency, rape or incest. It states that it does not prohibit the use of contraception or emergency contraception.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, a global advocacy group based in New York, has said it will challenge the ban in state court. Oklahoma is among the country's Republican-led states rushing to pass anti-abortion laws this year, anticipating that the US Supreme Court will soon overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established the constitutional right to abortion. — Reuters