Omicron threat remains high in east Europe: WHO

Geneva, February 15
A new wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving towards the east of Europe, the WHO said on Tuesday, urging authorities to improve vaccination.
Over the past two weeks, cases have more than doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, WHO's Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement. The comments come at a time when several European countrieshave hinted at easing of curbs next month if daily case kept falling. — Reuters
