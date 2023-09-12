On 9/11 anniversary, US resolution condemns hatred, racism

PTI

Washington, September 11

A group of US lawmakers, including Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to call out the hatred, xenophobia, and racism that plagued Arab, Muslim, South Asian and Sikh communities across America following the 9/11 terror attack.

Arab, Muslim, West Asian, South Asian and Sikh communities have long experienced discrimination and violence in the US, which intensified after the attacks.

