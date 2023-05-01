 On May Day, workers rally for better labour conditions : The Tribune India

On May Day, workers rally for better labour conditions

May Day, which falls on May 1, is observed in many countries as a day to celebrate workers’ rights

Laurent Berger, Secretary-General of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), CFDT member Marylise Leon and French CGT labour union leader Sophie Binet attend the traditional May Day labour march, a day of mobilisation against the French pension reform law and for social justice, in Paris, France, on May 1, 2023. Reuters



Seoul, May 1

Workers and activists around the world marked May Day on Monday with rallies calling for higher salaries, reduced working hours and other better working conditions.

In France, unions plan massive demonstrations to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s recent move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Organisers see the pension reform as a threat to hard-fought worker rights and France’s social safety net.

The pension bill unleashed France’s biggest protests in years, and the May 1 rallies are expected to be among the largest yet.

May Day, which falls on May 1, is observed in many countries as a day to celebrate workers’ rights with rallies, marches and other events. This year’s events had bigger turnouts than in previous years, as COVID-19 restrictions were drastically loosened and activists in many countries argued governments should do more to improve workers’ lives.

As in previous years, police in Turkiye prevented a group of demonstrators from reaching Istanbul’s main square, Taksim, and detained around a dozen protesters, the independent television station Sozcu reported.

Journalists trying to film demonstrators being forcibly moved into police vans were also pushed back or detained.

The square has symbolic importance for Turkiye’s trade unions after unknown gunmen opened fire on people celebrating May Day at Taksim in 1977, causing a stampede. Dozens were killed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has declared Taksim off-limits to demonstrations, leading to frequent clashes between police and protesters trying to reach the square. Meanwhile, small groups were allowed to enter Taksim to lay wreaths at a monument there.

In Pakistan, authorities have banned rallies in some cities due to a tense security situation or political atmosphere.

In Peshawar, in the country’s restive northwest, labour organisations and trade unions held indoor events to demand better workers’ rights. Labour leader Saifullah Khan said inflation and economic conditions in the country are making people’s lives a misery.

In the eastern city of Lahore, where political parties are barred from holding rallies ahead of a local May 14 poll, politicians will take part in events and a workers’ march will converge on the Punjab Assembly.

In the southern port city of Karachi, the country’s ruling party is hosting a seminar and several public rallies are taking place.

In South Korea, tens of thousand of people attended various rallies in its biggest May Day gatherings since the pandemic began in early 2020. The two main rallies in the capital, Seoul, were expected to draw about 30,000 people each, according to organisers.

“The price of everything has increased except for our wages. Increase our minimum wages!” an activist at a Seoul rally shouted at the podium. “Reduce our working hours!”     Rally participants accused the conservative government of President Yoon Suk Yeol of clamping down on some unions in the name of reforming alleged irregularities.

In Tokyo, thousands of labour union members, opposition lawmakers and academics gathered at Yoyogi park, demanding wage increases to offset the impact of rising costs as their lives are still recovering from damages of the pandemic.

Union leaders said government measures for salary increases are falling behind rising prices. They criticized Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s plan to double the defence budget, and said the money should be spent on welfare, social security and improving people’s daily lives.

Kishida attended a Saturday event at a Tokyo park that drew thousands of workers, politicians and representatives from major unions, where he promised to focus on raising wages.

In Indonesia, rally-goers demanded the government repeal a job creation law they argue would benefit business at the expense of workers and the environment.

“Job Creation Law must be repealed for the sake of the improvement of working conditions,” said protester Sri Ajeng at one rally. “It’s only oriented to benefit employers, not workers.”              In Taiwan, thousands of workers took to the streets to protest what they call the inadequacies of the self-ruled island’s labour policies, putting pressure on the ruling party ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Gathering in the capital, Taipei, members of labour groups waved flags that represent their organisations. Some medical workers wearing protective gear held placards with messages calling for subsidies, while other held banners criticising President Tsai Ing-wen’s labour polices.

In Lebanon, hundreds of Communist Party and trade syndicate members, as well as a group of migrant domestic workers, marched through the streets of downtown Beirut. The country is in the throes of a crippling economic crisis and spiralling inflation, with some three-quarters of the population now living in poverty.

In North Korea, the country’s main Rodong Sinmun newspaper published a lengthy editorial urging workers to lend greater support to leader Kim Jong Un, fulfill their set production quotas and improve public livelihoods.

Protests in Germany kicked off with a “Take Back the Night” rally organised by feminist and queer groups on the eve of May Day to protest against violence directed at women and LGBTQ+ people. Several thousand people took part in the march, which was largely peaceful despite occasional clashes between participants and police. Numerous further rallies by labour unions and left-wing groups are planned in Germany on Monday. (AP)

