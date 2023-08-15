On Pak’s I-Day, Prez Alvi calls for political unity

Islamabad, August 14

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday appealed to politicians to shun their differences and antagonism as the cash-strapped country celebrated its 77th Independence Day amid political and economic turmoil. Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony held at the convention centre here, Alvi also expressed his gratitude to friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran and Turkiye for supporting Pakistan during its economic woes.

Asking politicians and other stakeholders to embrace the path of forgiveness, Alvi said, “My demand to the leaders of this country is to be united.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan, in a pre-recorded video message for the 77th Independence Day, said Pakistanis should struggle for justice and equality as only a country which gives importance to justice and merit flourishes. “Pakistan was a dream of Allama Iqbal and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, whose entire struggle was to liberate the Muslims of (undivided) India,” he added. — PTI

Caretaker pm sworn in

Anwarul Haq Kakar, an ethnic Pushtun leader who is considered close to the powerful military, was on Monday sworn in as Pakistan’s caretaker PM.

