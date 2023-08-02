One dead, 50 injured after bus rolls over at Grand Canyon in US’ Arizona

Arizona (US), August 2
One person has died and more than were 50 injured after a bus rolled over at the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Tuesday morning, local emergency officials said, CNN reported.
A total of 57 people were involved in the crash, which occurred at Grand Canyon West just before 10 am, Hualapai Emergency Operations said in a news release, as per CNN.
After the incident, eight people were flown to nearby hospitals, according to the release. Those with noncritical injuries were taken by ground transportation.
According to officials, the rollover occurred within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1.
Grand Canyon West is located within the Hualapai Reservation at the canyon’s western rim in Arizona. The Hualapai Nation Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the death, the release said.
CNN has reached out to the police department for more information on the incident.
