One killed, 13 hurt in Japan earthquake

Tokyo, May 5

A strong, shallow earthquake hit central Japan on Friday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The magnitude 6.2 quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, the US Geological Survey said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the quake at 6.5 and said it was centred at a depth of about 12 km (7.5 miles).

One person was reported dead and at least 13 were injured in Suzu city. — AP