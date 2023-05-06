One killed, 13 hurt in Japan earthquake

Tokyo, May 5
A strong, shallow earthquake hit central Japan on Friday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The magnitude 6.2 quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, the US Geological Survey said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the quake at 6.5 and said it was centred at a depth of about 12 km (7.5 miles).
One person was reported dead and at least 13 were injured in Suzu city. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 jawans killed in Rajouri operations; India slams Pakistan's talks offer
Terrorists trigger blast during search for Poonch attackers ...
Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser
Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...