Only PG students allowed to bring dependants: UK

PTI

London, May 23

The UK government on Tuesday announced a new immigration crackdown targeted at overseas students, including Indians, and their visa right to bring dependant family members to the country while enrolled at a British institution.

Eyeing the best Terms of the graduate route remain unchanged... We are committed to attracting the brightest & the best to UK. Suella Braverman, UK Home Secretary

In a written statement to the House of Commons, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that only international students on postgraduate courses currently designated as research programmes will be allowed to bring in their family members, including children and elderly parents, as their dependants.