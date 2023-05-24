Only PG students allowed to bring dependants: UK

London, May 23
The UK government on Tuesday announced a new immigration crackdown targeted at overseas students, including Indians, and their visa right to bring dependant family members to the country while enrolled at a British institution.
Eyeing the best
Terms of the graduate route remain unchanged... We are committed to attracting the brightest & the best to UK.
Suella Braverman, UK Home Secretary
In a written statement to the House of Commons, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that only international students on postgraduate courses currently designated as research programmes will be allowed to bring in their family members, including children and elderly parents, as their dependants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st