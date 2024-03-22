Op begins to evacuate Indians from Haiti

New Delhi, March 21

India has started Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday and asserted that it was "fully committed" to the security and well-being of Indians abroad.

The move comes days after India had said it was looking at evacuating up to 90 of its nationals from Haiti in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Caribbean nation.

“India begins Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. 12 Indians evacuated today. Fully committed to the security and well-being of our nationals abroad. Thank the Government of the Dominican Republic for their support,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

He also shared a photograph along with his post. Various gangs have launched coordinated attacks on key installations in Haiti in an attempt to force the resignation of the country's embattled PM Ariel Henry. India doesn't have an embassy in Haiti and the situation is being monitored by the Indian mission at Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. — PTI

Armed gangs behind widespread violence

Port-Au-Prince: Armed gangs have launched new attacks in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, with heavy gunfire echoing across once-peaceful communities near the Haitian capital. At least five bodies were seen in the suburbs as gangs blocked the entrances to some areas.

