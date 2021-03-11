Oppn leader Navalny’s team at Capitol Hill

Washington, May 19
Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s team hit Capitol Hill on Thursday, urging a fresh round of sanctions over the war in Ukraine that moves beyond wealthy oligarchs to spread the financial pain to Russian government officials, mid-level politicians and public figures.
The group is discussing with Senators a list of 6,000 people for possible sanctions, including Russian defence and security officials, administrative employees, governors, members of parliament, even editors and managers at state-aligned media operations. — AP
