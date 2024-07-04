Opposition asks Nepal PM to quit

Kathmandu, July 3
Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday asked PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to step down and pave the way for the formation of a new government after the nation’s two largest political parties struck a power-sharing deal to oust the former guerrilla leader.
“The Prime Minister should resign after the largest parties NC and UML said that they would form a new government together,” Deuba said.
Deuba and CPN-UML chairman KP Sharma Oli inked a power-sharing deal on Monday night to form a new government.
