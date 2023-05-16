Opposition parties win big in Thailand on reform promises

PTI

Bangkok, May 15

Ballots tallied on Monday showed voters in Thailand wanted change after nine years under a former general who took power in a coup, with the main opposition parties easily besting other contenders in the general election.

MFP polls more votes than pheu thai It may not be third time lucky for the Shinawatra clan after the third member of this family of Chinese-descent-led their party, Pheu Thai, to yet another victory

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was the face of Pheu Thai this time

Pheu Thai won 138 but the thunder was stolen by its potential alliance partner Move Forward Party with 147. TNS

The opposition Move Forward Party outperformed even optimistic projections and appeared poised to capture almost all 33 House seats in the capital Bangkok.

Along with the Pheu Thai Party, the favoured opposition group, MFP campaigned for reform of the military and the monarchy.

MFP put those issues closer to the heart of its platform, earning a more radical reputation.

“This is people saying that we want change,” said Saowanee T Alexander, Professor, Ubon Ratchathani University. “They are saying that they could no longer take it. The people are very frustrated,” Alexander added.