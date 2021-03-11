Oral vaccine effective against Covid: Study

Washington, May 9
A Covid-19 vaccine designed to be taken orally not only protects against the disease, but also decreases the airborne spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other close contacts, according to a study conducted in animals.
The research, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, demonstrates the potential of the vaccine to work through the mucosal tissue to neutralise SARS-CoV-2, limiting infections and the spread of active virus in airborne particles. “Considering most of the world is under-immunised, the possibility that a jabbed person with a breakthrough infection can spread Covid to unimmunised,” said Stephanie N Langel from Duke University Medical Centre. — PTI
Shanghai again tightens curbs
Beijing: Authorities in Shanghai have again tightened anti-virus restrictions, just as the city was emerging from a month of strict lockdown due to a Covid-19 outbreak. AP
