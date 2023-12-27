Order depriving Imran’s party of poll symbol scrapped

PTI

Peshawar, December 26

Jailed former PM Imran Khan’s party partially won a legal battle when the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday suspended an order of the election commission to deprive the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of its electoral symbol of a cricket 'bat'.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had last week rejected the intra-party polls of Khan's party and also stopped it from using ‘bat' as the party's electoral symbol. The party had challenged the verdict in the Peshawar High Court that suspended the ECP ruling until the final adjudication of the petition.

