Otis wreaks havoc in Mexico, 27 dead

PTI

Acapulco (Mexico), October 26

Mexican authorities gave the first human toll for Hurricane Otis' destruction along the country's Pacific coast Thursday: at least 27 dead and four missing.

Tens of thousands of residents in damaged homes without electricity awaited help more than a day after Otis roared ashore in Acapulco.

Federal Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said there were 27 confirmed deaths and four disappearances.

Rodríguez's comments at President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's morning news briefing were echoed minutes later by Guerrero state Gov. Evelyn Salgado.

López Obrador said the destruction was so complete that not a single power line pole remained standing in the impact zone.