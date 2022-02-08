Ottawa declares state of emergency over Covid protests

Toronto, February 7

The mayor of Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency on Sunday and a former US ambassador to Canada said groups in the US must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America’s neighbour as protesters opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa’s downtown.

Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It gives the city some additional powers around procurement and how it delivers services, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders. Protesters descended in Ottawa again on the weekend, joining a hundred who remained since last weekend. The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from many US Republicans. — AP