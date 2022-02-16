Ottawa’s police chief ousted amid truck protest in Canada

Number of blockades maintained by demonstrators at the US border drops to just one

Ottawa’s police chief ousted amid truck protest in Canada

Authorities also said traffic was moving again at the Pacific Highway border crossing south of Vancouver, opposite Washington state. Reuters

Ottawa, February 16

Ottawa’s police chief was ousted Tuesday amid criticism of his inaction against the trucker protests that have paralysed Canada’s capital for over two weeks, while the number of blockades maintained by demonstrators at the US border dropped to just one.

The twin developments came a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked  Canada’s Emergencies Act and threatened to take tough legal and financial measures to end the unrest in Ottawa and beyond by protesters decrying the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and Trudeau’s government.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly lost his job after failing to move decisively against the bumper-to-bumper demonstration by hundreds of truck drivers. The protests by the so-called Freedom Convoy  have infuriated many residents, who have complained of being harassed and intimidated on the streets.

“Like other residents in Ottawa, I have watched in disbelief as this carnival chaos has been allowed to continue,” Diane Deans, chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, said in announcing Sloly’s departure. She added that the protesters had turned downtown into a street party with big screens, hot tubs and an outdoor gym.

Sloly said in a statement that he did everything possible to keep the city safe, calling it an “unprecedented and unforeseeable crisis.”   

Ottawa’s police board said 360 vehicles remained involved in the blockade in the city’s core, down from a high of roughly 4,000. A command center was set up so that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Ontario Provincial Police could assume command over the situation, apparently relegating Ottawa police to a secondary role.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said he believes authorities have reached a turning point: “I believe we now have the resources and partners to put a safe end to this occupation.”            

Meanwhile, trucks with horns blaring rolled out of the Alberta border town of Coutts, across from Montana, ending the siege that had disrupted trade for more than two weeks. Police earlier this week arrested 13 people at the site and seized guns and ammunition. Four men also faces a charge of conspiracy to murder RCMP officers.

The end of the blockade there apparently left just one obstructed border crossing, at Emerson, Manitoba, opposite North Dakota, according to authorities. And the Mounties said they were confident the protesters there soon would be leaving and gone by Wednesday.

Over the weekend, police broke the blockade at the busiest and most important crossing, the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, arresting dozens of demonstrators. The nearly week-long protest disrupted auto production in both countries, but it was returning to normal on Tuesday.

Authorities also said traffic was moving again at the Pacific Highway border crossing south of Vancouver, opposite Washington state. The Mounties said officers ordered demonstrators out late Monday, and several were arrested.

Protesters in the capital appeared to be more entrenched.

Erik Mueller, a truck driver who quit his job to join the blockade in Ottawa, called the emergency measures targeting the drivers “insane.”             

“We are not backing off,” he said. “We have too much to lose.”                  

Wayne Narvey said he took a leap of faith a week ago and drove his 30-year-old motor home from New Brunswick through a snowstorm to get to the capital.

“They can take our bank accounts, they can freeze our assets, they can take the insurance off our vehicles,” he said. “They can play all the games they want. We’re not leaving.”      

Canada’s Emergencies Act allows the government to ban the blockades and begin towing away trucks. Officials said it forbids bringing children to illegal protest sites. Authorities have said the faceoff in Ottawa has posed problems because of the presence of children.

The government can also freeze truckers’ bank accounts and suspend their licenses, and target crowd-funding sites that are supporting the blockades. And officials under the emergency provisions, the government can also force tow trucks to remove rigs.      

Up to now, some towing companies have been reluctant to cooperate out of sympathy with the truckers or fear of violence.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province includes both Ottawa and Windsor, said: “Hopefully the police in the next few days, hopefully sooner, can move.”         

Trudeau’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act came amid growing frustration with government inaction and fears of violence.

The siege in Alberta, where guns were confiscated, showed that “you got a very small, hardened core driven by ideology,” Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said. “We have been fortunate thus far there has not been mass violence.” — AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

2
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

3
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

4
Punjab

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

5
Trending

This 60-year-old Kerala labourer turns model; see viral photo

6
Patiala

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

7
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

8
Sports

Aussie cricketer Glen Maxwell to marry his Indian-origin fiancée on March 27

9
Punjab

Deep Sidhu to be cremated in younger brother's hometown Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

10
Nation

India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Putin ready for talks with West

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...

Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: He was the reasons for millions to dance

Bollywood pays tribute to 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: He was the reasons for millions to dance

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the ...

Deep Sidhu to be cremated in younger brother’s hometown Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

Deep Sidhu to be cremated in younger brother's hometown Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

The move has significance considering that the BJP-led allia...

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Amritsar West: Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Now, Air India's Amritsar-London flight thrice a week

Amritsar: Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Jandiala: Taking Cong to task, Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi raising poor health and education system

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

PGI's Gastro Department doctors bring laurels

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Congress vs Congress battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Congress, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doctor, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will provide free quality education, healthcare: Manish Sisodia

2 dead, 30 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

Deep Sidhu to be cremated in younger brother's hometown Ludhiana; Sunny Deol, Gurdas Maan condole death

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face Gurpreet Singh Shahpur accused of hiding facts in affidavit

Resume primary classes as well, demand teachers, parents in Patiala