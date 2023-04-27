Ousted autocrat out of prison: Sudan’s army

Khartoum, April 26

Sudan’s army and a paramilitary force battled on the outskirts of the capital on Wednesday, eroding a truce in an 11-day conflict that civilian groups fear could revive the influence of those loyal to ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Omar Hassan al-Bashir

The army confirmed the transfer of Bashir from Kober prison to a military hospital, along with at least five of his former officials, before hostilities started on April 15.

Over the weekend, thousands of inmates were freed outright from prison, including a former minister in Bashir’s government who, like him, is wanted on war crimes charges by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

At least one other of the group transferred to hospital is wanted by the ICC. Bashir’s three-decade reign came to an end four years ago. He has been in prison on charges related to the 1989 coup that brought him to power. — Reuters