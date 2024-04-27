Ousted by Supreme Court, Nawaz Sharif to be party chief again

Lahore, April 26
Three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is all set to become the president of his party PML-N, seven years after he was disqualified by the apex court from holding any public post, the party announced here on Friday.
2017 panama setback
The SC had in 2017 disqualified Nawaz as PM and party chief for his alleged corruption in cases related to Panama Papers’ revelations about his illegal wealth stashed abroad
A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said Nawaz (74) will be elected president on May 11 in a meeting of the party leadership.
PML-N’s Punjab president Rana Sanaullah told a press conference that a decision to make Nawaz Sharif president of the party again had been taken at a party meeting. “A resolution was passed at the party meeting today to make the elder Sharif PML-N president to undo the injustice meted out to him (Nawaz) in 2017 by the Supreme Court,” Sanaullah said. Nawaz is currently on a five-day private visit to China.
“Nawaz Sharif was removed from the party chief’s office through a conspiracy. Now, he has been acquitted in all (corruption) cases, he should again take up the party’s reins,” Sanaullah said.
