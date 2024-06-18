Outrage in UK after police car hits runaway calf

London: A UK police force has been strongly criticised by ministers, animal rights groups and outraged members of the public after a squad car ramming into a runaway calf on the streets of west London was caught on camera. UK Home Secretary James Cleverly demanded a “full, urgent explanation” for the incident over the weekend and Surrey Police said the officer who was driving the police car has been removed from frontline duties. PTI

Gate installed on Mt Fuji trail to control crowd

Tokyo: A crowd-control gate was installed halfway up Japan’s Mount Fuji on Monday ahead of the July 1 start of this year’s climbing season, but the governor of Yamanashi, one of the two prefectures that are home to the mountain, said additional measures are needed to control overcrowding on its lower slopes. The gate was completed as part of a new set of rules that Yamanashi is introducing this year to address growing safety, environment and overcrowding problems on the mountain. AP

FESTIVITIES! Dancers take part in the Moorish entrance parade during the Moors and Christians festival in Elda, Spain. Reuters

