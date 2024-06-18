Outrage in UK after police car hits runaway calf

London: A UK police force has been strongly criticised by ministers, animal rights groups and outraged members of the public after a squad car ramming into a runaway calf on the streets of west London was caught on camera. UK Home Secretary James Cleverly demanded a “full, urgent explanation” for the incident over the weekend and Surrey Police said the officer who was driving the police car has been removed from frontline duties. PTI
Gate installed on Mt Fuji trail to control crowd
Tokyo: A crowd-control gate was installed halfway up Japan’s Mount Fuji on Monday ahead of the July 1 start of this year’s climbing season, but the governor of Yamanashi, one of the two prefectures that are home to the mountain, said additional measures are needed to control overcrowding on its lower slopes. The gate was completed as part of a new set of rules that Yamanashi is introducing this year to address growing safety, environment and overcrowding problems on the mountain. AP
FESTIVITIES! Dancers take part in the Moorish entrance parade during the Moors and Christians festival in Elda, Spain. Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled
The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...
Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure
Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis