Over 1 lakh people fled from Karabakh, claims Armenia

Yerevan (Armenia), September 30
An ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm, the Armenian government said on Saturday.
Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the press secretary to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, said 1,00,417 people had arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, which had a population of around 1,20,000 before Azerbaijan reclaimed the region in a lightning offensive last week.
A total of 21,043 vehicles had crossed the Hakari bridge, which links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, since last week, Baghdasaryan said. The departure of more than 80 per cent of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population raises questions about Azerbaijan’s plans for the enclave that was internationally recognised as part of its territory. Pashinyan has alleged the ethnic Armenian exodus amounted to “a direct act of an ethnic cleansing and depriving people of their motherland”.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry strongly rubbished the allegations, saying the mass migration by the region’s residents was “their personal and individual decision. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case