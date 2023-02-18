Over 2,300 flights in Germany cancelled

Berlin: Thousands of flights to and from German airports were cancelled on Friday as workers walked out to press their demands for inflation-busting pay increases. The strikes at seven German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, affected almost 300,000 passengers and forced airlines to cancel more than 2,300 flights. AP
Japan aborts inaugural launch of H3 rocket
tokyo: Japan’s space agency aborted the launch of the first of its new flagship series H3 rockets on Friday, which was carrying an observation satellite also fitted with an experimental infrared sensor that could detect missile launches. The countdown had started, as per official reports. AP
Tyler Nichols’ death: 5 ex-cops plead not guilty
memphis: Five former Memphis police officers on Friday pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges stemming from last month’s beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death three days later stirred outrage and fresh calls for reform, as per official reports. REUTERS
Sikh widow wins case for husband’s estate in UK
london: An 83-year-old British Sikh widow, Harbans Kaur, has won her legal battle in the London High Court to a “reasonable” share of 50 per cent of her late husband’s estate, worth an estimated 1.2 million pounds, after he died over a year ago leaving it all to their two sons in a will.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of party leaders to discuss road ahead after EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena
In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the na...
Sahil Gehlot’s father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case
All five co-accused -- father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish...
12 cheetahs set to arrive in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa today
These cheetahs - seven males and five females - comprise the...
BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons
Recovers 20 packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, tw...
Indian-origin man in UK jailed for life for father's murder with champagne bottle
Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, is convicted following a trial at...