Over 2,300 flights in Germany cancelled

Berlin: Thousands of flights to and from German airports were cancelled on Friday as workers walked out to press their demands for inflation-busting pay increases. The strikes at seven German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, affected almost 300,000 passengers and forced airlines to cancel more than 2,300 flights. AP

Japan aborts inaugural launch of H3 rocket

tokyo: Japan’s space agency aborted the launch of the first of its new flagship series H3 rockets on Friday, which was carrying an observation satellite also fitted with an experimental infrared sensor that could detect missile launches. The countdown had started, as per official reports. AP

Tyler Nichols’ death: 5 ex-cops plead not guilty

memphis: Five former Memphis police officers on Friday pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges stemming from last month’s beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death three days later stirred outrage and fresh calls for reform, as per official reports. REUTERS

Sikh widow wins case for husband’s estate in UK

london: An 83-year-old British Sikh widow, Harbans Kaur, has won her legal battle in the London High Court to a “reasonable” share of 50 per cent of her late husband’s estate, worth an estimated 1.2 million pounds, after he died over a year ago leaving it all to their two sons in a will.