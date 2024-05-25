Over 20 arrested for concert attack: Russian spy chief

MOSCOW, May 24
Russia has arrested more than 20 people in connection with an attack claimed by Islamic State that killed more than 140 people at a concert hall near Moscow in March, the head of the FSB security service said on Friday.
Alexander Bortnikov repeated Russia's assertion, for which it has not provided evidence, that Ukraine was behind the attack. Kyiv has dismissed the allegation as absurd.
“The investigation is ongoing, but it is already safe to say that Ukrainian military intelligence is directly involved in this attack,” state news agency TASS quoted Bortnikov as saying. — Reuters
