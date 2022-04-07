210 children in over 5,000 people killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

210 children in over 5,000 people killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

Marianna Vishegirskaya walks down stairs in a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. AP/PTI

Andriivka (Ukraine), April 7

The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 on Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country's industrial east.

Ukrainian authorities continued gathering up the dead in shattered towns outside the capital amid telltale signs Moscow's troops killed civilians indiscriminately before retreating over the past several days.

In other developments, the US and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what they branded war crimes.

And Russia completed the pullout of all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north, sending them into Belarus or Russia to resupply and reorganize, probably to return to the fight in the east, a US defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russian military continues to build up its forces in preparation for the new offensive in the east, where the Kremlin has said its goal is to “liberate” the Donbas, Ukraine's mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland. He said Ukraine, too, was preparing for battle.

“We will fight and we will not retreat,” he said.

“We will seek all possible options to defend ourselves until Russia begins to seriously seek peace. This is our land. This is our future. And we won't give them up.”      

Ukrainian authorities urged people living in the Donbas to evacuate now, ahead of an impending Russian offensive, while there is still time.

“Later, people will come under fire,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, “and we won't be able to do anything to help them.”                   

A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence estimates, said it will take Russia's battle-damaged forces as much as a month to regroup for a major push on eastern Ukraine.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said that of the more than 5,000 civilians killed during weeks of Russian bombardment and street fighting, 210 were children.

He said Russian forces bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death.

Boichenko said more than 90 per cent of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed. The attacks on the strategic southern city on the Sea of Azov have cut off food, water, fuel and medicine and pulverized homes and businesses.

British defence officials said 160,000 people remained trapped in the city, which had a pre-war population of 430,000. A humanitarian relief convoy accompanied by the Red Cross has been trying for days without success to get into the city.

Capturing Mariupol would allow Russia to secure a continuous land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

In the north, Ukrainian authorities said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv, victims of what Zelenskyy has portrayed as a Russian campaign of murder, rape, dismemberment and torture.

Some victims had apparently been shot at close range. Some were found with their hands bound.

At a cemetery in the town of Bucha, northeast of Kyiv, workers began to load more than 60 bodies apparently collected over the past few days into a grocery shipping truck for transport to a facility for further investigation.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of interfering with an international investigation into possible war crimes by removing corpses and trying to hide other evidence in Bucha.

 “We have information that the Russian troops have changed tactics and are trying to remove the dead people, the dead Ukrainians, from the streets and cellars of territory they occupied,” he said in his address. “This is only an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more.”              

Switching from Ukrainian into Russian, Zelenskyy urged ordinary Russians “to somehow confront the Russian repressive machine” instead of being “equated with the Nazis for the rest of your life.”        

He called on Russians to demand an end to the war, “if you have even a little shame about what the Russian military is doing in Ukraine.”           

More bodies were yet to be collected in Bucha. The Associated Press saw two in a house in a silent neighborhood. From time to time there was the muffled boom of workers clearing the town of mines and other unexploded ordnance.

Police said they found at least 20 bodies in the Makariv area west of Kyiv. In the village of Andriivka, residents said the Russians arrived in early March and took locals' phones. Some people were detained, then released. Others met unknown fates. Some described sheltering for weeks in cellars normally used for storing vegetables for winter.

The soldiers were gone, and Russian armoured personnel carriers, a tank and other vehicles sat destroyed on both ends of the road running through the village. Several buildings were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal. Residents struggled without heat, electricity or cooking gas.

 “First we were scared, now we are hysterical,” said Valentyna Klymenko, 64. She said she, her husband and two neighbours weathered the siege by sleeping on stacks of potatoes covered with a mattress and blankets. “We didn't cry at first. Now we are crying.”

AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

2
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘attitude’ after a photographer gets injured while clicking her slammed; netizens roast her for her ‘insensitive behaviour’

3
Trending

Haldiram's trends after TV reporter 'bullies staff' over 'Urdu text' on Falhari mixture snack

4
Coronavirus

Covid-19: First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny

5
World

Imran Khan tried to sack Gen Bajwa, claims dissident

6
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'objectionable language' against Dalits, Congress leader Verka seeks his expulsion

7
Nation

On BJP foundation day, PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says party does not believe in 'vote-bank politics'

8
World

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

9
Nation

India has acted upon credible information on money stashed abroad, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10
Schools

Jindal Global Law School ranks 70th globally, No 1 in India

Don't Miss

View All
No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

Top Stories

Over 5,000, including 210 children, killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

210 children in over 5,000 people killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

US says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

US says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House

Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House

US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh was in New ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Now, meet DC daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Panchkula railway overbridge misses another deadline

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration mulls single-window system

Complaint to police by kin not threat to life & liberty, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Create archive for Aadhaar, CAG tells government

Create archive for Aadhaar, CAG tells government

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

Parliament nod to Bill for unification of 3 Delhi MCs

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

Crime graph on rise in Jalandhar, periphery

‘Need to rid kabaddi of unruly elements’

Construction work begins on 66ft road

No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest

Online transfer policy to continue: Meet Hayer

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC’s Waterfront site

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM