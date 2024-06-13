Over 80 dead as boat capsizes in Congo river

Beni, June 12

More than 80 people have been killed in a boat accident on the Kwa river in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Mai-Ndombe province, the country’s presidency said on Wednesday.

Deadly boat accidents are common in the waters of Congo, where vessels are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity. “The President of the Republic is calling for an investigation into the true causes of this unfortunate incident, to prevent such a disaster from happening again in the future,” the presidency said on X. — Reuters