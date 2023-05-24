Oz bakery operator fined for exploiting Indian worker

Melbourne, May 23
An Australian court has imposed a USD 40,000 penalty on a bakery operator and its director for deliberately failing to reward back-pay entitlements to two employees, including an Indian worker, and “taking advantage” of a migrant worker’s vulnerability, as per official reports.
The two workers, one of whom was an Indian visa holder, were employed at the bakery outlets operated by Gothic Downs Pty Ltd between 2016 and 2018.
