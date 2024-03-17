Pacemaker powered by light more effective: Study

PTI

Chicago: By harnessing light, a wireless, ultrathin pacemaker that operates like a solar panel has been designed by Tian lab and University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. This design not only eliminates the need for batteries but also minimises disruptions to the heart’s natural function by molding to its contours. A research offers a new approach to treatments that require electrical stimulation such as heart pacing. pti

Australian blueberry breaks record as heaviest ever

Canberra: Australia has recently made waves in the world of fruit cultivation, with a remarkable blueberry breaking records as the heaviest globally. Tipping the scales at an astounding 20.4 grams (0.71 ounces), this giant blueberry has officially secured its place in Guinness World Records. Measuring 39.31 mm (1.55 inches) across, approximately the size of a table tennis ball, this exceptional berry was cultivated in Corindi, New South Wales. ani

22 artifacts looted during WW II returned to Japan

Boston: Twenty-two historic artifacts that were looted following the Battle of Okinawa in World War II have been returned to Japan after a family from Massachusetts discovered them in their late father's personal items, the FBI said on Friday. The 22 artifacts, some of which date back to the 18th and 19th centuries, represent a significant piece of Okinawan history. They include six portraits, a hand drawn map of Okinawa from the 19th century, and various pieces of pottery and ceramics, officials said. ani

Pak court slams govt for failure to deport Indian

Karachi: A Pakistani court has slammed the interior ministry for its failure to deport an Indian national arrested nearly 11 years ago despite court orders and warned that the secretary concerned would be summoned to explain how his department is working in such cases. The Sindh High Court directed the ministry to depute an officer and file a compliance report at the next hearing. Abdul Mughni was arrested in 2013 by the Mobina police and booked under provisions of the Foreigners Act.