Pak agency gets 4 more days to interrogate Imran in graft case

Islamabad, November 24

A Pakistani accountability court has granted four more days to the anti-graft body to interrogate jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, a media report said on Friday.

Khan, 71, has been incarcerated in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since September 26 in various cases. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the in-prison hearing in the high-security jail on Thursday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Judge Bashir ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief inside the high-security jail and said he would not be shifted anywhere.

The judge also directed the NAB investigation team and the prosecution to complete the investigation by the next date of hearing on November 27, the report said.

So far, the court has given 15 days to the anti-graft body to investigate the former premier in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case. Last week, the accountability bureau was granted a four-day permission to interrogate him in the case.

