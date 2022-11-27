 Pak authorities arrest PTI Senator for tweets against military officials : The Tribune India

Pak authorities arrest PTI Senator for tweets against military officials

Azam Swati was taken into custody by Federal Investigation Agency for second time in less than two months for tweets against army leaders

Pak authorities arrest PTI Senator for tweets against military officials

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Islamabad, November 27

Pakistan authorities on Sunday arrested a Senator of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party for allegedly using abusive and threatening language against senior military officials.

Azam Swati was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the second time in less than two months for tweets against army leaders. He was previously arrested by the FIA in October.

A first information (FIR) report was registered under Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca) by the FIA on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman.

The FIR stated that Swati and three other Twitter accounts — @Wolf1Ak, @HaqeeqatTV_20 and @Azaadi99 — “with malafide intentions and ulterior motives, started [a] highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets […] against state institutions” and senior government functionaries, including outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Swati on November 26 tweeted that he would go after a senior military official at every forum, the FIR stated. On November 19, @Azaadi99 shared a tweet which held generals responsible for the country’s destruction to which Swati replied with “thank you”.

Further, @Wolf1Ak on November 24 stated that “tabdeeli” had to begin by clearing the filth of the “corrupt generals” from the institution, to which Swati again replied with “thank you”.

The complaint said on Nov 24, @HaqeeqatTV_20 tweeted about outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the senator responded to it “with strong language”.

The FIR said such “intimidating tweets of blaming and naming” were a “mischievous act of subversion to create a rift between personnel of armed forces to harm the state of Pakistan”.

The FIR said through the offensive tweets as well as the comments on instigating tweets, the accused attempted to seduce army personnel from their allegiance from their duties as subordinates, adding that this was a “calculated and repeated attempt” by Swati.

The FIR noted that a similar complaint had been filed against the senator in the past, adding that Swati attempted to “provoke” the general public and personnel of armed forces by trying to create “a feeling of ill-will among the pillars of the state”.

Swati “violated the privacy and intimated by using false information” which was likely to incite any officer, soldier, sailor or airman to mutiny or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty, the FIR said, adding that the remarks were also likely to cause “fear or alarm” in the public.

Swati was earlier arrested in October after a critical tweet against Bajwa and released after a week on bail but he accused that during detention he was stripped and tortured on the behest of ISI senior officer Maj Gen Faisal Naseer.

He urged Bajwa and the Supreme Court for action against his abuser. However, days after release, his wife received a video sent from unknown contact that had filmed Swati and his wife in a compromising situation. He had cried like a child at a press conference while sharing the details.

But his anger has not subsided and used abusive words against General Bajwa and Nasser by naming them in the latest tweets for which he has been arrested.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India

2
Nation

'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', says Ramdev at yoga training programme in Thane

3
Punjab

Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' to former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah

4
Nation

‘Galwan’ tweet controversy: Mamaearth apologises for supporting Richa Chadha

5
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup: Mom-of-5 from Kerala takes solo road trip to Qatar to watch Messi in action

6
Haryana

Haryana panchayat election results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting under way; INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son wins in Sirsa, BJP MP Nayab Saini’s wife loses in Ambala

7
Diaspora

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

8
World

Woman flies 5,000 km to meet online lover, gets killed for vital body organs

9
Nation

AIIMS ransomware attack: Key patient data at risk of leak, sale on Dark Web, says experts

10
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

Shanghai hit by Covid protests as anger spreads across China

Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high

Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...

Haryana Panchayat Poll Result LIVE updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti, zila parishad under way

Haryana panchayat election results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting under way; INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son wins in Sirsa, BJP MP Nayab Saini’s wife loses in Ambala

The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads...

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

Poonamdeep Kaur will be DC, Barnala, Komal Mittal goes as DC...

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada

Saini was hit and dragged by a white pickup truck at the int...

Satyendar Jain’s Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Satyendar Jain's Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

This is ostensibly the fourth CCTV footage that has emerged ...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

Satyendar Jain’s Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

Satyendar Jain's Tihar videos: Fresh footage shows men sweeping floor, arranging bed in Delhi minister's cell

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

DSGMC to back BJP in Delhi civic body elections

Anurag targets AAP on 'false' promises

More women nominees in the fray for MCD poll

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

First Hero-Harley bike likely to hit market in two years

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue

PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship: RPF defeat Personnel Department team by 104 runs