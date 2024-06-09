Pak court adjourns contempt plea for not naming chowk in Lahore after Bhagat Singh

Lahore, June 8
A Pakistani court has adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking contempt proceedings against the government for not complying with the court’s order regarding renaming a chowk in Lahore after Independence war hero Bhagat Singh for three months.
Bhagat Singh was hanged at Lahore’s Shadman Chowk by colonial British rulers on March 23, 1931. Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan chairman Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi had filed the contempt petition
Lahore High Court Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza on Friday adjourned the further hearing of the case till September 13, on the request of one of the respondents.
The petitioner’s counsel Khalid Zaman Khan Kakar told the high court that the “matter should decide forthwith”. — PTI
Sikh pilgrims in Pak
Lahore: Over 800 Sikhs from India arrived here on Saturday to take part in Jor Mela, a three-day festival commemorating the death anniversary of the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The Jor Mela will be held from June 15 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies ...