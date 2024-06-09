Pak court adjourns contempt plea for not naming chowk in Lahore after Bhagat Singh

PTI

Lahore, June 8

A Pakistani court has adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking contempt proceedings against the government for not complying with the court’s order regarding renaming a chowk in Lahore after Independence war hero Bhagat Singh for three months.

Bhagat Singh was hanged at Lahore’s Shadman Chowk by colonial British rulers on March 23, 1931. Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan chairman Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi had filed the contempt petition

Lahore High Court Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza on Friday adjourned the further hearing of the case till September 13, on the request of one of the respondents.

The petitioner’s counsel Khalid Zaman Khan Kakar told the high court that the “matter should decide forthwith”. — PTI

Sikh pilgrims in Pak

Lahore: Over 800 Sikhs from India arrived here on Saturday to take part in Jor Mela, a three-day festival commemorating the death anniversary of the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The Jor Mela will be held from June 15 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore.

