Pakistan's Supreme Court allows civilians' trial by military courts

PTI

Islamabad, December 13

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the trial of civilians by the military courts, conditionally suspending its October 23 ruling in which it had ordered authorities to conduct the hearing of the cases of ex-premier Imran Khan’s supporters arrested for their alleged role in May 9 violence in ordinary courts. A six-member bench, in a 5-1 majority order, announced its verdict on a set of appeals challenging its previous ruling.

Justice Musarrat Hilali, the only woman judge on the bench, dissented from it. During the hearing, Attorney General Mansoor Awan urged the court to conditionally allow the military trials of civilian suspects to be resumed. Accepting the plea, the court allowed the trials of civilians to continue. However, the military courts would not issue a final verdict. It further stated that the final ruling would be conditional upon the Supreme Court’s orders.

