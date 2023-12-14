Pakistan's Supreme Court allows civilians' trial by military courts

Islamabad, December 13
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the trial of civilians by the military courts, conditionally suspending its October 23 ruling in which it had ordered authorities to conduct the hearing of the cases of ex-premier Imran Khan’s supporters arrested for their alleged role in May 9 violence in ordinary courts. A six-member bench, in a 5-1 majority order, announced its verdict on a set of appeals challenging its previous ruling.
Justice Musarrat Hilali, the only woman judge on the bench, dissented from it. During the hearing, Attorney General Mansoor Awan urged the court to conditionally allow the military trials of civilian suspects to be resumed. Accepting the plea, the court allowed the trials of civilians to continue. However, the military courts would not issue a final verdict. It further stated that the final ruling would be conditional upon the Supreme Court’s orders.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...