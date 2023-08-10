Pak court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend conviction

Islamabad, August 9

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s bid to get his conviction suspended in a corruption case did not succeed on Wednesday as the Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing but assured him that his case would be decided in four to five days.

Khan was sentenced to three years in prison by an Islamabad trial court on Saturday in the Toshakhana corruption case in which he is accused of profiting from selling expensive state gifts when he was in power.

During the proceedings presided over by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris argued that the trial court announced its verdict without allowing him to plead the case and asked the court to suspend the sentence and take up the appeal against conviction for hearing from tomorrow.

Khan, 70, has been at the centre of political turmoil since he was ousted last year as PM in a no-confidence vote. — Agencies

