Pakistani delegation on ‘rare visit’ to Israel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 20

A Pakistani delegation is on a rare visit to Israel, Israeli media widely reported.

The delegation was not the first but the most weighty, the media said. Sources said the stay might have been sponsored by Sharaka, an NGO set up in 2020 by people from Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE with funding from Israeli and American donors. Pakistan does not have official ties with Israel. It has also been vociferous about India’s ties with Israel whom it accused of disturbing the regional balance.