Pak demands joint probe into Indian missile fiasco

New Delhi, March 12

After India admitted the accidental firing of a missile inside Pakistan, Islamabad said the grave nature of the incident raises several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorised launch of missiles in a nuclearised environment.

“Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities,” said the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs while taking “note” of the statement by the Press Information Bureau’s Defence Wing regretting the “accidental firing” of the Indian origin missile into Pakistani territory on March 9 due to “technical malfunction” and the decision to hold an internal Court of Inquiry.

But India needs to explain the measures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident. India also needs to clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile that fell in Pakistani territory, it said.

“Given the profound level of incompetence, India needs to explain if the missile was indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements? The whole incident indicates many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in Indian handling of strategic weapons. Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident,” demanded the Pakistan MFA.

On the other hand, Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf questioned New Delhi’s ability to handle sensitive technology. Yusuf pointed out that it took the Indian Defence Ministry more than two days to accept that their missile launched ostensibly due to a technical malfunction. “In a nuclear environment, such callousness and ineptitude raises questions about the safety and security of Indian weapon systems,” he said.

