Pak ex-PM Imran gets bail till March 27 in two terror cases

PTI

Lahore, March 21

Pakistan’s ousted premier Imran Khan on Tuesday secured protective bail from the Lahore High Court in three cases, including two related to terrorism, registered against him over the violence that took place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad last week.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider granted protective bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the terrorism cases till March 27.

The former premier also appeared before the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Baqir Naqvi in the NAB investigation in the Toshakhana case. The court granted him protective bail till next Tuesday.

“Mr Khan told the court today that he came to the court ‘secretly’ as a heavy contingent of police was deployed near his house to stop him from reaching the court,” a court official told PTI after the hearing.

Khan, 70, said he has no issue to appear in any case but during his appearance in court, the government should make sure no chaos is created. The number of cases registered against the PTI chief in the last 11 months of the PMLN-led government has swelled to around 100.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Tuesday reserved the decision on ousted premier Khan’s plea for an exemption from hearing in a case registered against him under the provisions of terrorism.

The terrorism case was lodged against the PTI chief in October last year.