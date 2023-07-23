 Pak Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's name likely to be pitched for interim PM: Report : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Pak Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's name likely to be pitched for interim PM: Report

Pak Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's name likely to be pitched for interim PM: Report

Final decision about candidature of Dar will be taken next week in consultation with Pakistan Peoples Party

Pak Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's name likely to be pitched for interim PM: Report

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Reuters File



PTI

Islamabad, July 23

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party is considering proposing the name of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for taking up the position of caretaker prime minister, a media report said on Sunday.

Dar's name came into focus as the Shehbaz Sharif-led government mulled changes in the Elections Act 2017 to empower the upcoming caretaker set-up to take decisions beyond its constitutional mandate, with a view to ensure continuity of the recently rolled out economic plan and expedite the process aimed at receiving foreign investment in state-owned entities, reported The Express Tribune.

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) was considering proposing the name of Dar for the caretaker prime minister as part of a broader plan to ensure the implementation of the economic policies, sources were quoted as saying by the Express Tribune newspaper.

However, the final decision about the candidature of Dar will be taken next week in consultation with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) –- one of the two main coalition partners.

The PML-N sources said that the government was considering amending Section 230 of the Elections Act 2017, empowering the caretaker set-up to take economic decisions and the amendments might be introduced in the National Assembly next week to allow the caretaker government to take decisions necessary to revive the economy.

Pakistan's economy is passing through a phase where the matters cannot be left for three months on just day-to-day decision-making, a senior cabinet member said on the condition of anonymity.

He added in order to ensure that the IMF programme remains on track and the country completes the second review in November, there was a need that the caretaker government should have more powers to take decisions in economic matters.

According to Section 230, a caretaker (interim) government shall only perform its functions to attend to day-to-day matters which are necessary to run the affairs of the government.

It will assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding the general elections in accordance with law and restrict itself to activities that are of routine, non-controversial and urgent nature, in the public interest and can be reversed by a future elected government.

The present law also bars the caretaker government from taking major policy decisions, except on urgent matters.

It cannot enter into a major contract or undertaking if it is detrimental to the public interest, and it also cannot enter into major international negotiation with any foreign country or international agency; or sign or ratify any international binding instrument, except in an exceptional case.

The sources said that the proposal was to amend both the subsections of Section 230 that deal with the authority bestowed upon the interim set-up.

Neither Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar nor Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb responded to the requests for comments on the proposed amendments to the elections act.

In July 2018, the then-caretaker government wanted to enter into programme negotiations with the IMF, but the then-law minister opposed it on the grounds that the interim set-up did not have such powers.

The sources said that the implementation of all the measures would require the continuation of the current economic team.

They said that because of this reason, the PML-N top leadership wanted Finance Minister Dar to be appointed as the caretaker prime minister. In that case, Tariq Bajwa, special assistant to the PM on Finance, may continue working in his present position.

However, the Pakistan Peoples Party's endorsement was needed for this arrangement. There might also be objections to the political affiliation of Ishaq Dar.

If Dar is made the interim PM, he might not return in the next government as finance minister provided the current political dispensation makes a comeback.

The name of Hafeez Shaikh, former finance minister, has also been making the rounds for the position of caretaker prime minister, according to the report.

#Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana NRI murder case cracked; domestic help hatched conspiracy

2
Nation

Coal case: Woman IAS officer arrested

3
Nation

India ‘gifts’ missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

4
Nation

Firms save Rs 57,000 crore via PM crop insurance plan

5
Chandigarh

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

6
Amritsar

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple on YouTube begins on Monday

7
Trending

E-commerce company gets netizens’ shout-out for its unique marketing strategy, billboard goes viral

8
Comment

Evolution of an actor, Suvinder Vicky shows the way

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann flags off 72 government school principals to Singapore for training

10
Nation

Department of Delhi Prisons suspends 4 officials over JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s SC appearance

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on

Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on

Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...

Delhi: Yamuna river flows slightly above danger mark at 205.81 metres

Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several...

Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat

Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat

Junagadh city records 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ...

Delhi Commission for Women chief reaches violence-hit Manipur

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reaches violence-hit Manipur

Maliwal has sought CM's support in visiting violence-affecte...

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

As per the guidelines, all central government officers of th...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain floods city roads

Heavy rain floods Amritsar roads

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple on YouTube begins on Monday

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Kartarpur Sahib corridor's closure extended by two more days

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

Bill seeking to replace Delhi ordinance unconstitutional: AAP’s Raghav Chadha to RS chairman

AAP sets up fresh Parliament flashpoint: Urges Dhankhar to prevent Bill replacing Delhi ordinance

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reaches violence-hit Manipur

Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi

India’s G20 summit venue, revamped Pragati Maidan complex, is among top 10 global meeting venues; see pictures

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to go ahead with Manipur visit

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Frequent floods trigger exodus of youth from Shahkot villages

Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held