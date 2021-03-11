Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto in Guangzhou on maiden visit to China for talks with Wang Yi

Meeting being held in Guangzhou as Beijing is currently under semi-lockdown to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant

Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto in Guangzhou on maiden visit to China for talks with Wang Yi

Pakistan’s new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Reuters file

PTI

Beijing, May 22

Pakistan’s new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will hold talks on Sunday in the Chinese city of Guangzhou to firm-up the all-weather ties between the two countries.

This is Bilawal’s maiden visit to China after he took over as Foreign Minister following the fall of Imran Khan government.

Their meeting was being held in Guangzhou as Beijing is currently under semi-lockdown to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

“Landed in Guangzhou on my first bilateral visit. Today also marks 71st anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China. Looking forward to meeting Chinese State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi for in-depth discussions on Pakistan-China relations”, Bilawal tweeted.

The 33-year old, whose mother Benazir Bhutto and grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were former prime ministers, is just back from New York where he held talks with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed strengthening the US-Pakistan relations which deteriorated during the previous Imran Khan regime.

In his interviews to the media after his talks with Blinken, Bilawal ruled out that Pakistan’s growing relationship with the US would hurt its ties to Beijing.

Bilawal is accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials, Pakistan state-run APP news agency reported earlier.

Ahead of his visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Saturday congratulated Pakistan and China on the 71st anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

“Congratulations! May 21 is the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. FM Bilawal will visit China from May 21. #Thisisdoublehappiness,” he tweeted from his official account.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s two-day visit marks the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

On May 21, 1951, Pakistan and China established diplomatic ties almost a year after India.

India became the first non-Communist country in Asia to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China on April 1, 1950.

Bilawal already held talks with Wang through video link on May 12 followed by a virtual meeting between Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Their talks were focussed on strengthening the safeguarding of safety for Chinese citizens and institutions in Pakistan in view of the spate of attacks on Chinese nationals including the recent suicide bomb attack at the Karachi University and revitalising the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is bogged down by delays.

India protested to China as the CPEC is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Close ties between Pakistan-China in the last four decades widely believed to be aimed at countering India remained steady despite the periodic political crisis in Pakistan leading to a change of governments including those by the military rulers.

During their talks, Bilawal and Wang will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, Pakistan Foreign Office said on Friday.

In April, Bilawal’s predecessor Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to China has announced that Beijing has agreed to roll-over USD 4.5 billion debt due to be paid by Pakistan this year.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Bilawal’s visit will see his hope of taking China as the first destination of his overseas visits realised and also marks the first in-person high-level interaction between the two countries since the new Pakistani government was formed.

“As all-weather strategic cooperative partners, it is necessary for China and Pakistan to strengthen communication and coordination on major strategic issues and jointly respond to new developments in the international and regional situation and various risks and challenges,” Wang Wenbin said.

He said Wang Yi will hold a comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views with Bilawal on bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

“China hopes to take this visit as an opportunity to renew our traditional friendship, consolidate strategic mutual trust, further deepen our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” the spokesman said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

2
Punjab

Prisoner No. 137683 Navjot Singh Sidhu lodged in Barrack No. 10 of Patiala Central Jail, skipped dinner on first night

3
Business

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

4
Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

5
Punjab

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

6
Entertainment

Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos, video inside

7
Nation

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

8
Punjab

Centre agrees to procure 'moong' from Punjab at MSP

9
Comment immortal for a moment

A day in the life of a village in India

10
Trending

'Ek Saal Ka Bandobast Ho Gaya': With Navjot Sidhu in jail, netizens feel Archana’s seat is now secure in TKSS

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel

Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel

Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...

Being between ‘devil and deep sea’: Chidambaram on states’ situation after excise cut on fuel

Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel

Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...

Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister

Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister

The Professor had also purportedly criticised the National E...

8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP’s Siddhartha Nagar

8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP's Siddhartha Nagar

Passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla...

Cities

View All

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Spying: Police remand of two extended

Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips in Punjab

Release activists who have served term, says Left

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chaos on Mohali roads as dairy farmers stage protest

Chandigarh residents await solar plant subsidy

2 years on, drive against ‘personal green belts’ in limbo

Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

SC moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth ~11 lakh

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh

Despite ban, indigenous birds being caged, sold illegally in city

Critically endangered white-rumped vultures making a comeback?

Seven huts of migrant labourers gutted in fire

2 nabbed for betting

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Sirsa resident gets 10-year jail for possessing 800-gm heroin

Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Partition: Bahawalpuris' long journey to Rajpura

Medicines in short supply at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack