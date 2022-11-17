 Pak Govt plans to amend Army Act to have greater say over appointments: Defence Minister : The Tribune India

Pak Govt plans to amend Army Act to have greater say over appointments: Defence Minister

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on a three-year extension, is set to retire on November 29

Pak Govt plans to amend Army Act to have greater say over appointments: Defence Minister

General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire on November 29. File photo



PTI

Islamabad, November 17

The Pakistan Government is planning to amend the Army Act of 1952 to have greater authority over the appointment and retention of the Army Chief, the Defence Minister has said, days ahead of the scheduled retirement of General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Defence Minister Khawaja M Asif on Wednesday confirmed the government’s plan but expressed his disapproval over the ‘media hype’ over it.

He said the government is not considering any major changes to the Pakistan Army Act (PAA).

Asif said that the proposed amendments package was required as per the Supreme Court verdict of 2019, which had called for legislating on the tenures of the services chiefs.

However, he seemed non-committal about the scope of the amendments and the timeline for legislation, saying that no major changes in the army act were being considered and whatever amendments were to be carried out, would be done in “due course”, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Gen Bajwa, 61, who is on a three-year extension, is set to retire on November 29.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, “Media hype over amendments in Pakistan Army Act is uncalled for. The government is not considering any major changes in the said Act. SCP had demanded a review of relevant clauses of PAA in its judgement in CP 39/2019 which shall be complied with in due course.” According to the proposed amendment in Section 176 titled ‘Power to make rules’, sub-section (2-a), in clause (a) of the PAA, the word ‘retention’ shall be inserted after ‘reappointment’ in the current text of the law, while the word ‘resignation’ would be inserted after the word ‘release’.

The amendment was originally proposed by General Headquarters, as per the Defence Ministry’s Summary for the Cabinet Committee for the disposal of Legislation Cases (CCLC) and, on the face of it, seems to be meant to achieve the goal of getting Gen Bajwa to continue, the report said.

The planned amendment of the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 is expected to empower the Prime Minister to retain an incumbent Army chief with a simple notification rather than through a complex constitutional process which also requires the President’s assent

The proposed changes were approved by the Ministry of Defence last month and were set to land in a November 11 meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) but were cancelled for unknown reasons.

A retired defence officer who wished to remain anonymous told the Dawn that the plan to ‘retain’ seemed to be meant for none other than the incumbent army chief.

The opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan who had earlier shown keen interest in the appointment of the new chief of Army staff (COAS) has appeared to have taken a backseat and has stated that he has no issues with the Shehbaz government appointing the new army chief.

Meanwhile, Gen Bajwa has begun paying his farewell visits to various formations as per the tradition. Yesterday he visited Malir Garrison in Karachi.

He and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army’s media wing, have maintained that he would retire at the end of his tenure and will not be seeking another extension in his tenure.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

2
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife passes away amid wedding festivities in family

3
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

4
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

5
Chandigarh

30-year-old woman found dead in car, police suspect it to be drug overdose case

6
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

7
Trending

‘Mainu Lengha Laide Mehnga…’: Disgruntled Uttarakhand woman calls off marriage over ‘cheap’ wedding attire from groom’s side

8
Himachal

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

9
Punjab

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

10
World

Poland and NATO say missile landing that killed two wasn't Russian attack

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test

Aaftab Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conf...

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26

Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26

Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’

Savarkar helped British, sought mercy from them out of fear, claims Rahul; dares govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Savarkar helped British, sought mercy from them out of fear, claims Rahul; dares Maharashtra govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Don't agree with Rahul's remarks, says Uddhav Thackeray


Cities

View All

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers of Jastarwal village near Ajnala oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

Amritsar: 150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

‘Propofol deaths’: Hospital stock meant for poor patients, clarifies PGI

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Cash at judge's door: CBI court fixes December deadline to end trial

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi appears before Anti-Corruption Branch in poll ticket bribery case

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin from Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Patiala: Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open in Patiala

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted in Patiala, four land in police net

Patiala: Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors