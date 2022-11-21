Pak govt reaches out to Imran's PTI amid crisis

PTI

Islamabad, November 20

For the first time since coming to power, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance-led federal government has initiated a dialogue with ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resolve political issues, including the appointment of a new army chief, according to a media report on Sunday.

The development came as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with President Arif Alvi on Friday and offered dialogue to resolve political issues, according to reports.

It is also reported that the purpose of the meeting between the finance minister and the president was to ensure that the process regarding the appointment of a new Pakistan Army chief would culminate smoothly.

In response to the government offer, the PTI leadership also showed willingness and authorised the president to engage with the government, the source added.

Dar held two meetings with the president in the last three days.